Trump calls report that he's questioning Mike Pence's loyalty 'phony'

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Mike Pence said he shared a laugh with Donald Trump about a New York Times report questioning the US vice-president's loyalty to his boss.

Asked about the story on Saturday (Nov 17) while attending a summit in Papua New Guinea, Pence said he had a "good relationship" with the president.

The report cited unidentified sources who said Trump was repeatedly asking aides and advisers about whether Pence was loyal.

"The president and I are very close," Pence said.

"I've been honoured to serve as his vice-president, honoured when he asked me to run with him again."

Pence said the report "came up" in his discussions with Trump, without providing more details.

"We had a good laugh and the president said to me 'there are no anonymous sources that would say what that article said'."