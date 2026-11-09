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Trump calls Nvidia’s Jensen Huang ‘fine,’ says he has not discussed allegations with him

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump called Jensen Huang a “fine person” and said he should stay on as the chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp after the executive admitted having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

“I have not spoken to him about it,” Trump told reporters on Nov 8 before returning to Washington. “I just know he’s a fine person, but you never know what is going on.”

“I think he’s an honourable guy,” Trump said, adding that Huang had “done an amazing job for our country.”

Asked whether he should stay on, Trump said, “I think so. Oh yeah, sure.”

Nvidia said its board would begin an investigation into whether Huang was a target of a foreign intelligence agency.

Asked if he plans to take Huang on his trip to Asia later in November, Trump said that he doesn’t know but would take him along.

“I haven’t heard he’s done anything wrong,” Trump said.

US intelligence officials had told the Trump administration earlier that a woman who had become close to Huang was working for a Chinese spy agency, which recruited her to collect information on him, the New York Times reported on Nov 6.

On Nov 8, the newspaper reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had overseen the production of a secret memo on US concerns. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS