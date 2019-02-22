Trump calls Jussie Smollett's alleged attack hoax an insult to 'millions'

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said Empire actor Jussie Smollett insulted tens of millions of people when he allegedly staged an attack on himself that was designed to appear as the work of Trump supporters.

Trump commented hours after Smollett turned himself in to face charges in the alleged fabrication.

Chicago police said Smollett was arrested and charged with felony disorderly conduct after an investigation revealed he falsely reported the Jan 29 attack on a Chicago street.

Smollett claimed two masked men attacked him and uttered the words, "This is MAGA country," which is an apparent reference to Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."