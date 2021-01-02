Trump budget office blocks Biden team from meeting staff

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump's budget office is blocking Mr Joe Biden's transition team from meeting key staff to help prepare the President-elect's first annual spending plan, a move that could delay major proposals.

The director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Mr Russ Vought, has argued internally that the agency needs to focus on finishing new regulations the Trump administration plans to publish before the President leaves office, according to sources familiar with the matter.

But experts on the federal budget say Mr Vought's refusal to give Mr Biden's team access to career OMB officials is unprecedented and could hurt Mr Biden's efforts to roll out big-picture, forward-looking ideas on everything from healthcare to climate change and taxes at the start of his four-year term. The career OMB staff could provide Mr Biden's team with information such as cost estimates and details on existing programmes.

Mr Vought said in a series of tweets and in a letter sent to former senator Ted Kaufman, Mr Biden's transition leader, that claims his agency has not been cooperative are false.

"We have provided all information requested from OMB about ongoing programmes," he wrote in the letter dated Thursday.

"OMB has fully participated in appropriate transition efforts," he wrote, including taking 45 meetings with Biden officials "to discuss specific issues, operational questions and more".

"What we have not done and will not do is use current OMB staff to write the BTT's legislative policy proposals to dismantle this administration's work," he added, using an acronym for the Biden transition team.

"OMB staff are working on this administration's policies and will do so until this administration's final day in office. Redirecting staff and resources to draft your team's budget proposals is not an OMB transition responsibility."

Mr Biden complained on Monday that Trump administration officials at OMB and the Pentagon were hampering his transition, but he did not give details.

"Right now we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," Mr Biden said after a meeting with his national security advisers and transition officials.

"It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."

No administration from either party has ever prevented its successor from meeting with OMB staff, according to Mr William Hoagland, a former top Republican Senate aide who worked on budget policy and appropriations for more than 25 years. "Not having access to OMB and preparing their budget will further delay any actions they want to pursue," Mr Hoagland said in an interview.

"Not having access to OMB and preparing their budget will further delay any actions they want to pursue. There will be a serious delay in the incoming Biden administration's ability to put forward their budget," Mr Hoagland said in an interview.

Mr Yohannes Abraham, executive director of the Biden transition team, said the OMB's alleged stonewalling has particularly set back the President-elect's effort to plan his response to the pandemic.

Incoming presidential administrations typically begin their budget planning well before the inauguration on Jan 20, so they could send the document to Congress by the first Monday in February. But in recent years, the submission has often been delayed.

Mr Trump submitted his first budget to Congress about four months after he took office, on May 23, 2017.

