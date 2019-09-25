Trump blasts WTO over preferential status for China

UNITED NATIONS • US President Donald Trump slammed the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at the United Nations General Assembly yesterday for allowing China to get preferential treatment despite the size of its economy.

Mr Trump said the institution is in need of major reform and that the US will demand those changes.

He told world leaders that he will no longer allow other countries to take advantage of America and the international trade system.

The US leader has long complained that China is classified as a developing nation by the WTO even though it is the world's second-largest economy.

Mr Trump also declared that the time of trade "abuses" by Beijing was "over". "For years, these (trade) abuses were tolerated, ignored or even encouraged," he told the General Assembly, arguing that "globalism" had caused world leaders to ignore their own national interests.

He also said his administration will conclude new trade deals with Britain, Japan and others that are fair and reciprocal. The Republican President said a deal with Japan is close to being finalised and that once Britain leaves the European Union, the US will negotiate an "exceptional deal" with it.

Mr Trump had a stern message for China and President Xi Jinping, saying the world is watching how Beijing handles mass demonstrations in Hong Kong that have raised concerns about a potential Chinese crackdown. Mr Trump called on the country to protect Hong Kong's "democratic ways of life".

"How China chooses to handle the situation will say a great deal about its role in the world in the future. We are all counting on President Xi as a great leader," he said.

Mr Trump denounced Iran's "blood lust" and called on other nations to join the US to pressure Iran after attacks on Saudi oil facilities, but said there is a path to peace.

"We want partners, not adversaries," he said.

The Sept 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil installations have rattled the Middle East and raised concerns about a broader war.

"All nations have a duty to act. No responsible government should subsidise Iran's blood lust. As long as Iran's menacing behaviour continues, sanctions will not be lifted, they will be tightened," he said.

Despite Teheran's denial of involvement in the attack, Mr Trump has, over the past week, tightened economic sanctions on Iran and ordered more American troops to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in a show of support for those US allies in the tense region.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday he was open to discussing small changes to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers if the US lifted sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic. "I will be open to discussing small changes, additions or amendments to the nuclear deal if sanctions were taken away," he told media in New York.

Mr Trump exited the deal last year and reimposed and toughened sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the pact in return for curbing its nuclear programme.

With the US President looking to improve his standing among Americans as he looks ahead to a tough re-election battle next year, he delivered a robust defence of his tough immigration policies.

He told the General Assembly that the sovereignty and security of all nations are threatened by uncontrolled migration and loose border controls. He warned other world leaders of what he calls a "growing cottage industry" of radical activists that is promoting open borders. Mr Trump said those who do so threaten human rights under the cover of championing social justice. He said those policies are not just but, rather, "cruel and evil".

