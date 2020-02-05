Trump blasts Democrats' Iowa caucus as 'unmitigated disaster'

DES MOINES (Iowa) • US President Donald Trump branded the Democratic Party's chaotic effort in Iowa to begin choosing an election challenger as an "unmitigated disaster" yesterday after results in the state caucus were delayed indefinitely.

Hours after voters made their choices at 1,600 schools and other public locations, Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price told reporters to expect results some time late yesterday, in the state which was the first to hold a nominating contest.

The party said it had to make "quality checks" after finding "inconsistencies" in the reporting of the data from caucus sites, sparking frustration among Democrats and criticism from Republicans.

Iowa voters had met to render judgment on a field of 11 Democratic contenders led by front runner Bernie Sanders of Vermont and his key rivals, former vice-president Joe Biden, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Party officials voiced confidence in their ability to ensure accurate results, citing a paper trail to validate the votes.

Mr Trump called the Democratic caucus an unmitigated disaster in a tweet. "Nothing works, just like they ran the Country," he wrote.

Long lines were reported in some locations on Monday, but more than 10 hours after the doors closed, there was no word on the outcome.

"Every second that passes undermines the process a little bit," said Ms Warren's campaign manager Roger Lau. Mr Biden's general counsel, Ms Dana Remus, told state party officials in a letter that there were widespread failures in the party's system of reporting results.

Mostly white, rural Iowa is the first test in the state-by-state battle to pick a Democratic nominee to face Mr Trump in the United States presidential election on Nov 3.

After more than a year of campaigning and more than US$800 million (S$1.1 billion) in spending, the results in Iowa were expected to begin to provide answers for a party desperately trying to figure out how to beat the businessman-turned-President.

Voters are pondering whether to back someone with appeal to independents and disaffected Republicans, like moderates Mr Biden, Mr Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar of neighbouring Minnesota, or someone who energises the party's liberal base and brings out new voters, like progressives Senator Sanders and Ms Warren.

The Sanders campaign released what it said were its internal numbers collected at 40 per cent of precincts, showing him in first, ahead of Mr Buttigieg, Ms Warren and Mr Biden in fourth place. Mr Sanders has surged in many Iowa polls to move just ahead of Mr Biden.

Mr Buttigieg told his supporters in Iowa that "we don't know the results" but that he was looking ahead to the next contest on Feb 11 in New Hampshire.

Several candidates, including Mr Biden, Ms Klobuchar and Ms Warren, headed for New Hampshire immediately after the caucuses.

Whoever remains in the race by Super Tuesday on March 3, when 15 states and territories vote, will also confront billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is skipping the early states in favour of focusing on states rich in delegates to the Democratic National Convention in July.

REUTERS