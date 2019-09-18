Trump blames Iran but says he doesn't want war

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran appeared to have been responsible for the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities that interrupted much of the kingdom's oil production, sending oil prices soaring and raising fears of a new Middle East conflict. But he also said he was "somebody that would like not to have war", and emphasised his interest in diplomacy.

Iran has rejected US charges that it was behind last Saturday's strikes, saying that it was carried out by "Yemeni people". Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday ruled out negotiations with the US "at any level", as tensions mounted.

