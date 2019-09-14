Trump blames energy-saving bulbs for making him look orange... experts say probably not

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST) -While the democratic presidential debates were under way on Thursday (Sept 12), President Donald Trump was behind a pulpit of his own, addressing House Republicans at a policy retreat in Baltimore.

In between bashing the Democratic candidates in Houston and running through a list of what he considered Republican triumphs, Trump said that energy-saving lightbulbs make him look orange.

His exact remarks, delivered during a nearly 70-minute opening address, were: "The light bulb. People said what's with the light bulb? I said here's the story. And I looked at it, the bulb that we're being forced to use, number one to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst."

The comment drew laughs from the audience, though it was not immediately clear whether the president meant it in jest or in earnest.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump's characteristic golden hue has spawned a range of derisive nicknames, from the oft-used "President Cheeto" to Dana Carvey's more obscure "Tangerine Tornado" on Saturday Night Live.

The president has reportedly complained that his complexion appears too yellow on screen, though, according to professional photographers and makeup artists, energy-saving lightbulbs are probably not to blame.

It is true that bulbs have different light temperatures, but the effect that this has on someone's complexion is not typically very significant, said Jocelyn Augustino, a Washington-based freelance photographer.

"When you go into a family's house, just because there are tungsten lights, I don't think you look around the room and think everyone looks orange," she said.

In situations when the president is being photographed or filmed, professional photographers will know to adjust the white balance so that it is accurate to what is being seen in person, she added.

"It's video or photo 101."

'IT'S DEFINITELY NOT THE LIGHTING'

Tamzin Smith, a portrait photographer in Rockville, Maryland, pointed out that the president's orange complexion is visible even when he is photographed against white backgrounds.

If bulbs were responsible for casting a warm glow, anything white in a photo of the president - including his background, a white shirt, or even his teeth - should also be orange.

"You can see that even when his teeth are white, his skin is orangey-red," Smith said. "It's definitely not the lighting."

The president's skin tone, said makeup artist Jason Kelly, is more likely the result of artificial tanning and an over-application of bronzer - a type of powder or cream designed to give a tanned look.

Kelly, 45, was the official makeup artist for the Republican National Conference held in Cleveland in 2016. When then-candidate Trump came into the makeup room, he already had his hair and makeup done, Kelly said, and was sporting a thick layer of bronzer.

Kelly applied a layer of loose powder on Trump, but according to the makeup artist, "he came in, and he said he thinks he already looks pretty good."

According to the New York Times, aides close to the president have reported similar experiences: The president tends to prefer to do his makeup in private.

Kelly said it is generally recognised among makeup artists that Trump's application of bronzer is atypical.

"When I see him, I see a line of oxidized bronzer around his hairline," Kelly said.

"The application is like a kindergartner did it."

"Bronzer shouldn't be applied from forehead to chin. It's meant to contour the face," he continued.

"Putting it all over is just going to make you go orange."

Augustino, who has photographed the president in person, said Trump "always looks somewhat tan."

His warm skin tone, she added, may also be brought out by his golden-brown hair.

"Whatever colour you have around the face is going to give you a little cast," she said.

Whether the president uses an artificial tanner is a much-debated mystery. Kelly has alleged that he does, but according to sources who spoke to the Times, no tanning bed or booth exists anywhere in the White House.

On previous occasions, the president's distinct complexion has been framed by his aides as a sign of health. In a Times story that ran in the deep of winter this year, a senior administration official said that Trump's orange skin tone was due to "good genes".