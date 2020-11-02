Trump, Biden hit key states in final sprint before polls

READING (Pennsylvania) • President Donald Trump, Democratic challenger Joe Biden and their top surrogates barrelled through crucial states in the industrial Midwest and coastal south-east on Saturday, pressing closing arguments in a frantic sprint days ahead of the United States presidential election.

Using some of his most urgent language yet, Mr Trump warned of "bedlam in our country" if no clear winner emerges quickly in tomorrow's election, saying - without evidence - that it could take weeks to sort out a result and that "very bad things" could happen.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, told backers it was "time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home".

Underscoring the high stakes, a record 90 million early votes have already been cast, as the bruising contest heads towards the biggest turnout in at least a century.

The number of early voters accounts for about 65 per cent of the total turnout in 2016.

The election is taking place in a deeply divided country, with feelings so raw that gun sales have surged in some areas.

On Saturday, Mr Trump was focused on the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. He was set to stage 10 rallies yesterday and today, aiming to generate enough momentum to drive an overwhelming turnout by his supporters.

Also on Saturday, Mr Biden made his first joint appearance of the campaign with his former boss Barack Obama in Flint, Michigan, as they scrambled to boost turnout in a state Mr Trump carried by a razor-thin margin in 2016.

Pennsylvania has emerged as one of the top prizes this year.

In Butler, Pennsylvania, Mr Trump arrived at a rally with over 5,000 people crammed in - few wearing masks.

Stanford University economists estimated in a study last week that 18 of Mr Trump's campaign rallies had resulted in more than 30,000 coronavirus cases and over 700 deaths - although not necessarily among attendees - based on statistical modelling.

The President is hoping to pull off another shock result like in 2016.

Supporter Jeff Close, who attended a Trump rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, said Mr Trump "has done more for this country than any president". "He's kept his word - promises made, promises kept."

