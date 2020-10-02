Trump-Biden debate dismays, raises questions over democracy

BRUSSELS • The unedifying spectacle of Tuesday night's United States presidential debate produced some shock, some sadness and some weariness among US allies and rivals alike the following day.

As President Donald Trump bellowed, blustered and shouted down both moderator Chris Wallace and his opponent, former vice-president Joe Biden, and as Mr Biden responded by calling Mr Trump a "clown", many wondered if the chaos and tenor of the event said something more fundamental about the state of American democracy.

"Of course, the ultimate arbiter will be the American voter," said Mr Ulrich Speck, an analyst with the German Marshall Fund in Berlin.

"But there is a consensus in Europe that this is getting out of hand, and this debate is an indicator of the bad shape of the American democracy."

There was always a sense among allies that in America, despite political disagreement, "there is one republic, and conflict will be solved by debate and compromise", and "that power was married to some kind of morality", Mr Speck said.

But that view is now being questioned, he said. "The debate was really no debate at all, but two people pursuing their strategies."

Many, if not most, European analysts blamed Mr Trump for the mess.

"The debate was a joke, a low point, a shame for the country," Mr Markus Feldenkirchen of the German news magazine Der Spiegel posted on Twitter.

"Roaring, insults, two over-70s who interrupt each other like five-year-olds - and a moderator who loses all control. The trigger, of course: Trump's uncouth, undignified behaviour."

Mr John Sawers, a former British diplomat and head of a risk analysis firm, said simply: "My own response is that it makes me despondent about America. The country we have looked to for leadership has descended into an ugly brawl."

Mr Jeremy Shapiro, a former US diplomat, said that foreigners would probably view the debate "as another sign of the degradation of American democracy".

Both allies and rivals "see Trump and the political culture that created him heralding the decline of American democracy and American culture", Mr Shapiro said.

Ms Nicole Bacharan, a French-American historian and political analyst who lives in France, said she was "dismayed", by what she saw in the debate, adding: "It sent a depressing image of the United States, of the American democracy and its role in the world."

The events seem bound to heighten European anxieties, Ms Bacharan said.

The damage that has been done to trans-Atlantic relations, will at best take years to repair, she added.

"The truth is, the European leaders feel alone because they know that what Trump has dismantled cannot be rebuilt so quickly and so easily," she said.

"As for the others, Putin, Bolsonaro, Erdogan, they must be telling themselves what we already knew: They can do everything, because the US isn't a leader anymore."

That was certainly the quick view in China, where official reaction was careful but that of the Global Times, a Communist Party propaganda sheet, was gleeful.

Mr Hu Xijin, the paper's editor, said that Mr Trump and Mr Biden "obviously did not show an exemplary role to American people on how to engage in debates".

He added: "Such a chaos at the top of US politics reflects division, anxiety of US society and the accelerating loss of advantages of the US political system."

In Japan, many were taken aback when Mr Biden told Mr Trump at one point to "shut up, man", said Mr Ichiro Fujisaki, a former Japanese ambassador to the US.

"If the President says that, everyone takes it as natural," he added, "but for a decent man like Biden to say that is a bit of a surprise".

Mr Trump has attempted to quell the uproar over his failure to explicitly denounce white supremacist groups during the debate.

He had given a shout-out to far-right militia group Proud Boys, saying they should "stand back and stand by", and that the real problem is "far-left" extremists.

On Wednesday Mr Trump, in an apparent attempt to tamp down outrage over his comments, called on the group to "stand down".

"I don't know who Proud Boys are but whoever they are they have to stand down," he told reporters.

"Stand down, let law enforcement do their work."

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE