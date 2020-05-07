Trump bent on reopening US for business despite risks

PHOENIX • US President Donald Trump fixed his course on reopening the nation for business, acknowledging that the move would cause more illness and death from the pandemic, but insisting it was a cost he was willing to pay to get the economy back on track.

Mr Trump shifted his rhetoric on Tuesday, removing cautionary caveats about when and whether states should reopen, instead presenting the imminent easing of stay-home rules as a fait accompli.

As governors across the South and Midwest have begun returning people to work, Mr Trump said he was pivoting to "phase two" of the nation's response to the pandemic, a step that will include disbanding the White House coronavirus task force, a group of public health experts that has been advising the administration. Among the experts is Dr Anthony Fauci who has, at times, openly contradicted Mr Trump's assertions about the pandemic.

But the President yesterday appeared to backtrack on his plan, tweeting that the task force had been so successful that it "will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN". However, Mr Trump added he could "add or subtract people" to the group, which suggested the situation remained fluid.

The President has for more than a month clamoured for a return to normalcy, stuck between the devastating human cost of the pandemic and the calamity that has befallen the economy as social distancing measures pushed more than 30 million people into unemployment in a matter of weeks.

Tuesday marked the first time he clearly and unreservedly laid out his own cost-benefit analysis of the situation.

"Will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes," Mr Trump said. "But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon."

On his visit to a Honeywell International factory in Phoenix producing medical masks, he encouraged Americans to think of themselves as "warriors" as they consider leaving their homes, a tacit acknowledgement of deep public reservations about reopening the country too soon.

The United States continues to endure the largest coronavirus outbreak in the world, with about 1.2 million people infected and more than 72,000 killed so far.

Speaking separately in an ABC News interview broadcast on Tuesday evening, Mr Trump said closing down the nation was "the biggest decision I've ever had to make".

And while as recently as April 22, he criticised Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for reopening salons, barbershops, tattoo parlours and gyms, on Tuesday he was resolute about getting people back to work.

"There'll be more death," he said. "The virus will pass, with or without a vaccine. And I think we're doing very well on the vaccines but, with or without a vaccine, it's going to pass and we're going to be back to normal.

TIME TO OPEN UP I created, with a lot of other very talented people and the people of our country, the greatest economy in the history of the world. The greatest that we've ever had... And then one day they said, 'We have to close our country'. Well, now it's time to open up. U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

"But it's been a rough process. There is no question about it."

"I think our economy is going to be raging" next year, he added.

NO FACE MASK

While in Phoenix, Mr Trump encouraged states to ease social distancing measures and allow businesses to reopen, though he cautioned that it should be done "safely".

Yet, the President declined to set an example for the nation by engaging in one government-recommended safety protocol himself: wearing a face mask.

As he toured the Honeywell plant, Mr Trump wore only safety goggles. Music from his standard campaign rally soundtrack played over loudspeakers, including Lee Greenwood's God Bless The USA and Guns N' Roses' version of Live And Let Die.

Senior White House officials also did not don masks, which the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends when social distancing is not possible. Factory workers, members of the press and other support staff did.

Mr Trump also lamented that he had to stand 2m apart from two supporters during his speech, including one who was wearing a sequined denim vest with his campaign slogan.

MODELS 'SO WRONG'

Public health experts have repeatedly warned that the country risks a second wave of infections if restrictions are lifted too early, which could lead to another round of shutdowns and economic damage.

But even as Mr Trump said a full-scale reopening could lead to more deaths, he expressed optimism that the virus would go away. And he added that if cases do rebound, it would be like a "fire" that could be extinguished "fast".

He also dismissed two new projections that painted a gruesome picture of what could happen if the country lifts shutdown orders too quickly: a Johns Hopkins University model showing deaths could reach 3,000 per day by June 1, and a University of Washington analysis showing the death toll could reach 135,000 by the beginning of August.

"These models have been so wrong from day one. Both on the low side and the upside. They've been so wrong, they've been so out of whack. And they keep making new models, new models and they're wrong," the President said.

"The people of our country are warriors," Mr Trump said of Americans, some 69 per cent of whom are "somewhat" or "very" worried about contracting Covid-19, according to an analysis of polls by FiveThirtyEight.com.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE