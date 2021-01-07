Trump bars US transactions with eight Chinese apps

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app, the White House said, escalating tensions with Beijing two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Tuesday's move, first reported by Reuters, is aimed at curbing the threat to Americans posed by Chinese software applications, which have large user bases and access to sensitive data, said a senior administration official.

The order argues that the United States must take "aggressive action" against developers of Chinese software applications to protect national security.

It tasks the Commerce Department with defining which transactions will be banned under the directive within 45 days and targets Tencent Holdings' QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay as well.

The order also names CamScanner, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, which is published by Alibaba Group subsidiary UCWeb, and Beijing Kingsoft Office Software's WPS Office.

"By accessing personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers, Chinese connected software applications can access and capture vast swaths of information from users, including sensitive personally identifiable information and private information," the executive order states.

Such data collection "would permit China to track the locations of federal employees and contractors, and build dossiers of personal information", the document adds.

China yesterday said it will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of companies in view of the Trump order. Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing that the US was abusing its national power and unreasonably suppressing foreign companies.

Kingsoft said in a statement published by Chinese state media that it did not expect Mr Trump's order to substantially affect the company's business in the short term. Ant, the Biden transition team and SHAREit declined to comment.

Alibaba, Tencent, CamScanner and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

The order aims to cement Mr Trump's tough-on-China legacy before the Jan 20 inauguration of Mr Biden, a Democrat, who has said little about how he plans to address specific tech threats from China.

Mr Biden could, however, revoke the order on the first day of his presidency.

This latest order will likely ratchet up tensions further between Washington and Beijing, which have been locked in a bitter dispute over the origins of the coronavirus and a Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong.

The Commerce Department plans to act before Jan 20 to identify prohibited transactions, another US official told Reuters.

The directive mirrors Mr Trump's executive orders signed last August directing Commerce to block some US transactions with WeChat and the Chinese-owned video app TikTok.

Those restrictions, however, were blocked by courts mainly on freedom of speech grounds.

