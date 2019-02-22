Trump bars return of woman who joined ISIS

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump has said an Alabama woman who joined the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) will not be allowed back into the US.

Ms Hoda Muthana, 24, left her home in Alabama in 2014 to marry an ISIS fighter in Syria. She now lives with her young son in a Syrian refugee camp.

"I have instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he fully agrees, not to allow Hoda Muthana back into the country!" Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Mr Pompeo said in a statement that Ms Muthana "is not a US citizen and will not be admitted into the United States".

"We continue to strongly advise all US citizens not to travel to Syria," he added.

In an interview with The Guardian, published on Sunday, Ms Muthana said she regretted her decision to join ISIS and was seeking to return to the US.

"I look back now and I think I was very arrogant. Now I'm worried about my son's future," she said, describing herself as having been "brainwashed".

Ms Muthana's lawyer, Mr Hassan Shibly, told The Washington Post on Wednesday that his client is "genuinely remorseful" about her decision.

"I don't know if there are many Americans right now who hate ISIS as much as Hoda does," Mr Shibly said.

Mr Trump's tweet about the case comes during the same week that another woman who joined ISIS, Ms Shamima Begum, had her British citizenship revoked.

Britain's Home Office reportedly felt that Ms Begum, whose mother is believed to be Bangladeshi, was entitled to claim citizenship in Bangladesh - a claim disputed by the country.

"Bangladesh asserts that Ms Shamima Begum is not a Bangladeshi citizen. She is a British citizen by birth and has never applied for dual nationality with Bangladesh," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ms Muthana's case is complicated by whether she was ever a US citizen in the first place.

Her father was a Yemeni diplomat at the United Nations, and children born in the US to active diplomats are not bestowed birthright citizenship, since such persons are under the jurisdiction of their home countries.

But Mr Shibly said Ms Muthana's father served as a diplomat only until Sept 1, 1994, one month before Ms Muthana was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, in October 1994.

She previously held a passport and is a US citizen, Mr Shibly said, accusing the Trump administration of attempting to "wrongfully strip citizens of their citizenship".

He said he would be taking legal action on behalf of Ms Muthana in the coming days.

Ms Muthana recently wrote a letter to her family in which she described how her experience in Syria had changed her.

"In my quiet moments, in between bombings, starvation, cold and fear, I would look at my beautiful little boy and know that I didn't belong here and neither did he," she said in the handwritten letter, a copy of which was provided by Mr Shibly.

"I would think sometimes of my family, my friends, and the life that I knew and I realised how I didn't appreciate or maybe even really understand how important the freedoms that we have in America are. I do now."

WASHINGTON POST, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

SEE OPINION:

Is the future of ISIS female?

Iraq and Syria are not an ISIS dumping ground