Trump ballroom deal shields donor identities, limits conflict safeguards, contract shows

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US President Donald Trump has made the White House ballroom a centrepiece of his second term in office, promoting it as a legacy-defining upgrade funded by private donors rather than taxpayers.

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Newly released documents show the Trump administration set up a legal framework allowing hundreds of millions of dollars in anonymous private donations to fund a planned White House ballroom, while limiting the scope of federal conflict-of-interest reviews tied to the project.

The agreement – signed in October between the White House, the National Park Service and the Trust for the National Mall – lays out the legal and financial framework for a roughly US$400 million (S$382 million) project that would mark the most significant change to the White House complex in decades.

US President Donald Trump has made the White House ballroom a centrepiece of his second term in office, promoting it as a legacy-defining upgrade funded by private donors rather than taxpayers.

But the scale of the project and the administration’s handling of fundraising and disclosures have drawn mounting criticism from watchdog groups and legal experts, who say it raises questions about transparency, donor influence and adherence to longstanding ethics and oversight norms.

The watchdog group Public Citizen obtained the document after suing the Park Service and the Interior Department over a public records request, and shared it with media outlets.

“The Trump Administration’s failure to disclose this contract was flatly unlawful,” said Ms Wendy Liu, Public Citizen attorney and lead counsel on the lawsuit. “The American people are entitled to transparency over this multi-million-dollar project, and this win gets us a bit closer to knowing the truth.”

Asked for comment, White House spokesman David Ingle said the ballroom donors include many companies and individuals contributing “to make the People’s House better for generations to come”.

“The same critics who are alleging fake conflicts of interest would also complain if American taxpayers were footing the bill for these long-overdue renovations,” Mr Ingle said.

The contract permits donors to remain anonymous and includes provisions restricting the disclosure of their identities, according to the document. It also establishes a review process for potential conflicts of interest involving the Park Service and Interior Department, but does not apply similar requirements to the White House or the President.

The planned ballroom would dwarf other parts of the White House campus, with administration officials describing a roughly 90,000 sq ft structure capable of hosting large-scale state events and receptions.

The project is intended to replace functions typically held in temporary tents on the South Lawn and would significantly expand space for formal dinners, diplomatic gatherings and official ceremonies. Plans have called for a multi-story facility with service areas, security upgrades and integrated access to the existing executive residence grounds.

Mr Trump has said approximately US$300 million has been raised for the project, part of his ⁠broader ​push to reshape Washington.

Dozens of known donors disclosed by the White House after agreeing to the release of their names – including Amazon, Lockheed Martin, Palantir Technologies and Google – collectively hold billions of dollars in federal contracts.

A US appeals court last week allowed construction on the ballroom to continue while a legal challenge proceeds. The case, brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, argues the administration did not follow proper approvals before beginning demolition of the East Wing and launching the project.

April 17’s ruling temporarily blocked a decision issued a day earlier by US District Judge Richard Leon in Washington, who said the ballroom project was unlawful without approval from the ​US Congress. REUTERS