Trump-backed Republican wins special congressional election in North Carolina

Republican candidate Dan Bishop addresses supporters after being announced as the winner of his race during an election night party on Sept 10, 2019 in Monroe, North Carolina.
Republican candidate Dan Bishop addresses supporters after being announced as the winner of his race during an election night party on Sept 10, 2019 in Monroe, North Carolina.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Republican Dan Bishop won a special US congressional election in North Carolina, the Associated Press said on Tuesday (Sep 10), saving a longtime stronghold for President Donald Trump's party and turning back a strong Democratic challenge.

With 95 per cent of the vote counted, Bishop, a 55-year-old state senator for whom Trump campaigned, received 50.6 percent versus 48.8 per cent for Democrat Dan McCready, a 36-year-old veteran of the Marines, the news agency said.

The 9th Congressional District, a suburban-rural area in North Carolina's southeast, has sent Republicans to Congress since the 1960s and voted for Trump by about 12 percentage points in 2016. A special congressional election was ordered after last year's voting was tainted by fraud.

Topics: 

Branded Content