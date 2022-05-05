Trump-backed candidate wins Ohio's Republican Senate race

CINCINNATI • Mr J.D. Vance, a candidate for the United States Senate backed by Mr Donald Trump, won the Republican primary vote in Ohio on Tuesday, in an early test of the former president's sway over his party as he eyes a possible White House run in 2024.

Mr Trump upended the Ohio race last month by endorsing author and venture capitalist Vance ahead of the Nov 8 congressional elections, catapulting him ahead of former state treasurer Josh Mandel, also a Trump supporter.

With almost all ballots counted, Mr Vance led the Republican field with 32 per cent of the vote, followed by Mr Mandel with 24 per cent and state lawmaker Matt Dolan with 23 per cent, according to Edison Research.

While Mr Vance's victory is a sign of Mr Trump's endorsement power, every other major candidate besides Mr Dolan had lobbied for Mr Trump's support while advocating for his policies and parroting his false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

"It was a big night for Trumpism in the Ohio Republican Party. Not just in Vance's win but in a field that was dominated by candidates trying to out-Trump each other," said University of Cincinnati political science professor David Niven.

"It was still a close race. He wasn't able to shut this race down with a simple wave of his magic wand."

Mr Vance, a former Trump critic, will face Democratic US Representative Tim Ryan, who won his Senate primary as expected.

"I have absolutely got to thank the 45th, the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump," Mr Vance told the crowd at his election party in Cincinnati, before criticising unnamed media outlets which he said had sought his and Mr Trump's defeat.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it ain't the death of the America First agenda."

Mr Trump has not announced his plans for 2024, but he regularly hints that he intends to mount another presidential campaign.

Mr Ryan, who briefly ran for president in 2020, has focused his campaign on working-class voters and the rejuvenation of manufacturing while taking a hard line on China and courting Mr Trump's supporters. After winning Tuesday's primary, he sent out a fund-raising ad calling Mr Vance an "out-of-touch millionaire".

Tuesday's contests, which included a Democratic rematch for a US House seat in Ohio and primaries in Indiana, kicked off a series of critical nominating contests in the coming weeks.

The influence of Mr Trump, who has endorsed more than 150 candidates this year, will help determine whether Republicans, as expected, reverse their slim deficit in the House and take control of the Senate, which is split 50-50 with Democrats owning the tie-breaking vote.

A loss of control of either chamber would allow Republicans to block Democratic President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

REUTERS