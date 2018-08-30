Trump attacks Internet giants over 'unfair coverage'

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump's campaign against what he calls unfair media coverage has a new target: Google and other online companies that increasingly deliver the news to the public.

In a series of tweets and public comments on Tuesday, Mr Trump warned Google, Facebook and Twitter that they "better be careful", though he did not specify what actions he would - or could - take against them.

Mr Trump claimed without providing evidence that Google's news search function favoured liberal over conservative outlets. Later, in a meeting in the Oval Office, he told reporters that the three technology companies "are treading on very, very troubled territory".

Mr Trump's re-election campaign also texted his tweets to supporters, writing as part of an end-of-month fund-raising push that "The FAKE NEWS machine is completely out of control".

Experts say it is unclear what Mr Trump or Congress could do to influence how Internet companies distribute online news. The industry has an exemption from liability for the content that users post.

Some top members of Congress have suggested limiting that protection as a response to allegations of bias and other misdeeds, although there have been few moves to do so since Congress curbed the shield for some cases of sex trafficking earlier in the year.

The United States government has little ability to dictate to publishers and online curators what news to present despite Mr Trump's occasional threats to use the power of the government to curb coverage he dislikes and his tendency to complain that news about him is overly negative.

Mr Trump has talked about expanding libel laws and mused about reinstating long-ended rules requiring broadcasters to offer equal time for opposing views, which did not apply to the Internet. Neither has resulted in a serious policy push.

"From a standpoint of regulating content, there's immediately a gigantic First Amendment problem for any effort," said Mr Larry Downes, project director at the Georgetown Centre for Business and Public Policy.

Mr Downes said it is possible the Federal Trade Commission could use its authority over deceptive practices to examine any company's statements that it does not skew its results based on politics.

Such an inquiry, though, would require a "charitable" evaluation of the government's powers, he said, noting Mr Trump is not supposed to interfere in the independent agency.

The accusation of bias, dismissed by online search experts, follows the US leader's Aug 24 statement that social media "giants" are "silencing millions of people".

Such allegations - along with assertions that the news media and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation are arrayed against him - have been a chief Trump talking point meant to appeal to his base.

Google issued a statement saying its searches are designed to give users relevant answers. "Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don't bias our results towards any political ideology," the statement said.

Twitter has said that any allegations of anti-conservative bias are unfounded. Facebook did not respond to a request for comment on Mr Trump's allegations.

Google's news search software does not work the way the US President says it does, according to Mr Mark Irvine, senior data scientist at WordStream, a company that helps firms get online content to show up higher in search results.

The Google News system gives weight to how many times a story has been linked to, as well as to how prominently the terms people are searching for show up in the stories, Mr Irvine said.

"The Google search algorithm is a fairly agnostic and apathetic algorithm towards what people's political feelings are," he said.

