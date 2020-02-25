Trump asking Congress for US$2.5 billion to fight coronavirus: White House

US President Donald Trump waves to the media before his departure to India on Feb 23, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The Trump administration is sending to the US Congress a budget request for US$2.5 billion (S$3.5 billion) to fight the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday (Feb 24).

More than US$1 billion of the money would go toward developing a vaccine, the White House said.

"Today, the Administration is transmitting to Congress a US$2.5 billion supplemental funding plan to accelerate vaccine development, support preparedness and response activities and to procure much needed equipment and supplies," Rachel Semmel, a spokeswoman for the White House Office of Management and Budget, said in a statement.

