Trump asked for quid pro quo through lawyer: Envoy

WASHINGTON • The United States ambassador to the European Union told an impeachment hearing yesterday that he was following the orders of President Donald Trump in pushing for a Ukraine probe into the US leader's political rivals as a "quid pro quo" for the release of military aid and a White House visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Gordon Sondland - whose appearance before Congress is being watched especially closely as he was a Trump ally - said he believed the President was pressing Ukraine to investigate rival Joe Biden. "We followed the President's orders," Mr Sondland said in his prepared testimony to an open hearing of the House Intelligence Committee.

He said Mr Trump forced US diplomats to work with his personal lawyer, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani. "We did not want to work with Mr Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt," he added.

Mr Sondland said Mr Trump held off on offering a summit with Mr Zelensky, as Mr Giuliani had demanded that Kiev publicly announce it was investigating a gas company on which former vice-president Biden's son Hunter held a paid board position.

Mr Giuliani also wanted Mr Zelensky to investigate a widely discredited conspiracy theory in which Ukraine planted evidence on a server of Mr Biden's Democratic Party to show that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. "Mr Giuliani's requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky," the US envoy said.

Mr Sondland said he "never received a clear answer" on why the US suspended security aid to Ukraine, but that he "came to believe" it was also tied to the investigations sought by Mr Trump.

"I was adamantly opposed to any suspension of aid, as the Ukrainians needed those funds to fight against Russian aggression," he said. "In the absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of aid, I later came to believe that the resumption of security aid would not occur until there was a public statement from Ukraine committing to the investigations of the 2016 election and Burisma, as Mr Giuliani had demanded," he said.

A day earlier, two White House national security officials testified that Mr Trump's request was inappropriate, and one of them said it validated his "worst fear" that American policy towards that country would veer off course.

Republicans moved aggressively to try to undercut that day's lead witness, Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's Ukraine expert. They questioned his loyalty to the US, and sought to portray the concerns expressed by Lt-Col Vindman and an aide to Vice-President Mike Pence as merely the opinions of unelected, and even unreliable, bureaucrats second-guessing the US President.

Lt-Col Vindman responded by invoking his sense of duty as an American and an officer to explain why he was so alarmed by Mr Trump's request that he reported his concerns to White House lawyers.

"I couldn't believe what I was hearing," Lt-Col Vindman, an Iraq War combat veteran, said. "It was probably an element of shock - that maybe, in certain regards, my worst fear of how our Ukraine policy could play out was playing out, and how this was likely to have significant implications for US national security."

Sitting beside him during the morning's hearing, Ms Jennifer Williams, a diplomat serving on Mr Pence's national security staff, reiterated that she found Mr Trump's phone call with Mr Zelensky "unusual and inappropriate". She said she was struck that Mr Trump was pressing a foreign leader about a personal domestic political issue, though she did not report any concerns at the time.

