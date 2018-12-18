Trump approves second round of trade aid payments for US farmers

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Dec 17) he has authorised the second round of payments from a US$12 billion (S$16 billion) aid package for farmers stung by the US trade war with China, but did not specify an amount.

"Today I am making good on my promise to defend our Farmers & Ranchers from unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations. I have authorised Secretary Perdue to implement the 2nd round of Market Facilitation Payments," he said in a Twitter post.

The US Department of Agriculture in July had authorised up to US$12 billion in aid for farmers and ranchers hit by the fallout from Trump's escalating trade war with China and the agency outlined the first round of payments.

An announcement on the second tranche had been expected in early December.

China had imposed a 25 per cent tariff on American soybeans in July in retaliation for US tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump had promised the payments to farmers stung by the trade disputes.