Trump appears to concede defeat amid calls for his removal

Facing calls for his removal following the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday by a mob of his supporters, President Donald Trump on Thursday evening called for calm and, for the first time, appeared to concede the election.

Returning to Twitter after being banned for 12 hours by the platform, Mr Trump said in a video message: "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.

"We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. But now, tempers must be cooled and calm restored."

"A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan 20," he added. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."

He went on to say: "And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our in-credible journey is only just beginning."

As investigators began piecing together details on the unprecedented storming of the Capitol while Congress was in a joint session to count Electoral College votes, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The provision is normally used to temporarily transfer power to the vice-president while a president undergoes, say, a surgical procedure.

The Vice-President will not do so, The New York Times reported yesterday, citing a source close to Mr Pence.

Cabinet officials are said to be worried that doing so will inflame the situation further.

If Mr Pence does not invoke this provision, Congress may be prepared to impeach the President a second time, Ms Pelosi said. The House impeached Mr Trump in 2019, but the Republican majority in the Senate acquitted him.

"The President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America," Ms Pelosi told a news conference.

"In calling for this seditious act, the President has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people."

Separately, in a blistering speech while revealing his Justice Department appointees, President-elect Joe Biden flayed Mr Trump, saying that the storming of the Capitol was "an unprecedented assault on our democracy".

Mr Biden called the mob "insurrectionists" and "domestic terrorists". He said: "I wish we could say we couldn't see it coming. But that isn't true. We could.

"For the past four years, we have had a president who has made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution and the rule of law clear in everything he has done.

"He has unleashed an all-out assault on the institutions of our democracy. And yesterday was but the culmination of that unrelenting attack."

Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois became the first Republican lawmaker to call for invoking the Constitution's 25th Amendment mechanism.

"Here is the truth: The President caused this," he said in a video statement. "The President is unfit and... unwell. And the President now must relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily."

The 25th Amendment has never been used to remove a president from office against his will.

The Cabinet - now minus two of its members, with the resignations this week of Transport Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos - would have to determine whether to invoke the provision. And the President can challenge it.

As for impeachment, with only days left in office for Mr Trump, it may be possible to hold debates and a vote in the House, but there may not be time to do the same in the Senate.

Analysts are warning that the US is in a highly volatile phase.

At a briefing by the National Task Force on Election Crises, a network of law and security specialists, Dr Rachel Kleinfeld, senior fellow of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said: "What we are dealing with... is a well-known facet of far weaker democracies, which is a personal army that a politician has cultivated, which he uses to threaten opponents."

More right-wing rallies are scheduled in Washington and some state capitals in the coming days, including on Inauguration Day.

Right-wing groups see the storming of the Capitol as "a gigantic triumph for their movement, a recruiting tool and a fund-raising tool, suggesting that... upcoming events are going to be larger", Dr Kleinfeld said.

"So, I think we have real worries, particularly around our inauguration for... President-elect Biden."

"We are in a very fragile and vulnerable time for our country," she warned.

The US has charged 55 people with crimes stemming from the siege of the Capitol, while police in Washington are conducting their own investigations.