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President Trump said the US would buy Russian diesel, the latest case of Washington’s undermining Kyiv by giving Moscow economic breathing room.

LONDON – US President Donald Trump has called on Ukrainians to get a new leader, claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not done enough to end his country’s war with Russia and blaming Zelensky for high diesel prices in America.

“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does,” Trump said.