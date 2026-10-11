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Trump announces deal with Putin for Russian diesel, but what is its most consequential element?

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President Trump said the US would buy Russian diesel, the latest case of Washington’s undermining Kyiv by giving Moscow economic breathing room.

President Trump said the US would buy Russian diesel, the latest case of Washington’s undermining Kyiv by giving Moscow economic breathing room.

PHOTO: HILARY SWIFT/NYTIMES

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Jonathan Eyal

  • Trump said Ukraine needs a new leader, railing against Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, as he struck a deal with Putin to buy Russian diesel.
  • The deal is unlikely to cut prices, because the promised volumes are too small and diesel prices are set by global markets, not US policy.
  • Increasing prices for diesel, used for agriculture and trucking, carry a risk for Trump’s fellow Republicans ahead of the Nov 3 Midterms elections.

AI generated

LONDON – US President Donald Trump has called on Ukrainians to get a new leader, claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not done enough to end his country’s war with Russia and blaming Zelensky for high diesel prices in America.

“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does,” Trump said.

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Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky

Oil and gas sector

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.