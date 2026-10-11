News analysis
Trump announces deal with Putin for Russian diesel, but what is its most consequential element?
- Trump said Ukraine needs a new leader, railing against Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, as he struck a deal with Putin to buy Russian diesel.
- The deal is unlikely to cut prices, because the promised volumes are too small and diesel prices are set by global markets, not US policy.
- Increasing prices for diesel, used for agriculture and trucking, carry a risk for Trump’s fellow Republicans ahead of the Nov 3 Midterms elections.
AI generated
LONDON – US President Donald Trump has called on Ukrainians to get a new leader, claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not done enough to end his country’s war with Russia and blaming Zelensky for high diesel prices in America.
“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does,” Trump said.