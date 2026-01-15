Trump and Venezuelan leader Rodriguez tout positive phone call

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump called Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez a "terrific person" after a phone call with her.

– US President Donald Trump spoke with Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez by phone on J an 1 4, with the two leaders each separately describing the call as positive.

Ms Rodriguez took over the presidency on an interim basis earlier in January after the US military captured leader Nicolas Maduro and flew him to the US to stand trial for drug charges.

Mr Trump, in a post on social media, said the two discussed oil, minerals, trade and security, as the US worked to “help Venezuela stabilize and recover.”

The call marks a dramatic diplomatic shift between the two countries after months of escalating tensions, including US military strikes on alleged drug trafficking vessels and sanctions targeting Venezuela’s oil sector, as the Trump administration eyes the country’s vast but under producing oil reserves.

Ms Rodriguez, Maduro’s former vice-president, called the call long, productive and courteous and said the two discussed a bilateral agenda to benefit both countries.

In recent days, Ms Rodriguez has slammed the Trump administration for “kidnapping” Maduro and called for his return.

Mr Trump, in his own remarks about the call, said Ms Rodriguez was a “terrific person” and that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had also been in touch with her. REUTERS