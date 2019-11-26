Trump and US Navy in tug of war over Seal in war crimes case

The US Navy and President Donald Trump have been in a tug of war over Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, 40, the Navy Seal at the centre of a highly publicised war crimes case.

Seals from the platoon that Mr Gallagher led during a deployment to Iraq in 2017 told military officials that they saw the chief fatally stab a wounded Islamic State in Iraq and Syria captive in the neck and torso with a handmade hunting knife while the captive, a teenager, was receiving medical attention.

The chief was also accused of firing a sniper rifle at civilians, striking a girl in a hijab as she walked along a riverbank and an old man carrying a water jug. Several Seals broke the group's code of silence and testified against Mr Gallagher in a two-week military trial that started in late June.

The jury in July acquitted Mr Gallagher of murder, attempted murder and obstruction-of-justice charges. But he was convicted of one relatively minor charge - posing for inappropriate photos with the dead captive - and sentenced to four months' imprisonment, time he had already served before trial. The jury also ordered that Mr Gallagher be demoted one rank to petty officer first class.

On Nov 15, Mr Trump - the commander-in-chief - intervened in the case, ordering the Navy to restore Mr Gallagher's rank, a move critics said undermined the military judicial process.

But Mr Gallagher was notified on Nov 20 that a panel of fellow Navy commandos would convene on Dec 2 to review his case and recommend whether he is fit to remain in the Seals.

Mr Trump on Sunday said Mr Gallagher had been treated badly by the navy and that he would not be expelled from the elite force.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE