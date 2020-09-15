Trump and Biden clash over cause of wildfires as blazes become election issue

WILMINGTON, Delaware/MCLELLAN PARK, California (REUTERS) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday (Sept 14) called US President Donald Trump a "climate arsonist" for failing to acknowledge the role of global warming in the Western US wildfires, while Trump said forest management was the key to controlling the blazes.

Wildfires across Oregon, California and Washington state have destroyed thousands of homes and a half-dozen small towns since August, scorching more than 1.6 million ha and killing 35 people in the three states.

Oregon's Department of Emergency Services said 22 people were missing in the series of blazes that swept across the southern portion of the state last week.

The state is also deploying its National Guard to flattened neighbourhoods and up to 1,000 troops will be there by the weekend, the head of the Oregon National Guard said.

Biden, slammed by Republicans for not visiting disaster areas, spoke from his home state of Delaware on the threat of extreme weather that climate scientists have said is supercharging fires.

Trump, who trails Biden in national polls ahead of the Nov 3 election, met with firefighters and officials in California after Democrats blasted the Republican president for remaining mostly silent about the largest wildfires in state history.

"I think this is more of a management situation," Trump said, when asked by a reporter if climate change was a factor behind the fires, saying many other countries were not facing a similar problem. "They don't have problems like this. They have very explosive trees, but they don't have problems like this."

He said forest management changes were something that could be tackled quickly, whereas climate change would take more time. "When you get into climate change, well is India going to change its ways? And is China going to change its ways? And Russia? Is Russia going to change its ways?" he said after landing in McLellan Park, California.

'IT'LL GET COOLER'

Trump has referred to climate change as a "hoax" and in 2017 pulled the United States out of the Paris accord that laid out an international approach to global warming, while Biden says climate change is on his list of major crises facing the United States.

Calling Trump a "climate arsonist," Biden said: "If we have four more years of Trump's climate denial, how many suburbs will be burned by wildfires? How many suburban neighbourhoods will have been flooded out?" Biden was referring to Trump's focus on suburban voters and his charge that the former vice president would bring chaos to their communities by changing policy on low-income housing.

Trump has struck a "law-and-order" theme during a wave of anti-racism protests.

California Governor Gavin Newsom acknowledged that his state had not done enough to manage forests and has acknowledged that over 100 years of fire suppression has allowed fuel to build up. But he said global warming was driving fires, reminding Trump that 57 per cent of forests in the state were under federal management.

"We come from a perspective humbly where we submit the science is in and observed evidence is self-evident: that climate change is real, and that is exacerbating this," the Democratic governor said during a meeting with the president.

Trump, who has authorised federal disaster aid for both California and Oregon, questioned that science. "It'll start getting cooler, you just watch," he said. "I don't think science knows."

Trump's administration has waged a series of legal battles with Democratic-run California, the most-populous US state, on a variety of issues including immigration and environmental policy. The state for its part has sued his administration more than 100 times.

Trump lost badly in California in the 2016 election and is expected to fare poorly there in November. The president and his administration have sought to pin the blame for the large wildfires on state officials, saying fuel-choked forests and scrub need to be thinned, firebreaks must be cut and flammable dead leaves cleared from forest floors.

ARSON ARREST

After four days of brutally hot, windy conditions in Oregon, the weekend brought calmer winds blowing inland from the Pacific Ocean, and cooler, moister weather that helped crews make headway against blazes that burned unchecked last week.

In Clackamas County south of Portland, Oregon relief crews dished out food to some of the tens of thousands of residents ordered to evacuate. Those residents faced the added challenge of obtaining food and shelter during a pandemic.

Around Phoenix and Talent, some people set up food stations in parking lots, while others guarded homes from looters who tend to appear at dusk, according to a Reuters photographer.

A man was charged with arson on Friday for starting the blaze that burned towns and another man was arrested in Portland on Monday after he started six small fires that did not burn any structures, Portland police reported. Police across Oregon have cautioned against "fake" posts blaming wildfires on left-wing anti-fascists or right-wing Proud Boy activists.