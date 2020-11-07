Trump allies warn Republicans may reject poll results

WASHINGTON • Two of Mr Donald Trump's Senate allies have warned that Republicans may reject the legitimacy of vote results if these turn against the embattled United States President.

As a few Republicans distanced themselves from Mr Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in Tuesday's election, senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz enthusiastically backed him in back-to-back appearances on Fox News.

"I will tell you the President is angry, and I am angry, and the voters ought to be angry," Mr Cruz told the network's host Sean Hannity, whose evening show is a favourite of Mr Trump's.

Mr Cruz alleged falsely that Pennsylvania's Democratic Attorney-General had ordered vote counting in the state's largest city of Philadelphia "until Joe Biden wins". "We need to get in there now," Mr Cruz said, referring to voting centres.

Pennsylvania officials said they will continue counting votes from Tuesday's election until they have accounted for all ballots. The state's Republican-led legislature had refused to allow vote counting before election day despite a deluge of mail-in ballots due to safety concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final ballots being counted are largely from Philadelphia and are expected to favour Mr Biden, who would capture the White House with a victory in the state.

Asked by Mr Hannity if the Pennsylvania legislature could refuse to recognise the results and instead give the state's electoral votes to Mr Trump, Mr Graham replied: "I think everything should be on the table."

"Philadelphia elections are crooked as a snake. Why are they shutting people out? Because they don't want people to see what they are doing," added Mr Graham, who easily won re-election on Tuesday in South Carolina despite a major Democratic push.

Mr Trump's campaign has pushed for its observers to have closer access to vote counting. Philadelphia had allowed in the observers but asked them to keep a distance of at least 4.5m due to the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

A court on Thursday sided with the Trump campaign and permitted the observers to go closer, but the Philadelphia Board of Elections appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, saying that they had sufficient access in line with the law.

Separately, Mr Trump's sons declared their filial loyalty.

"The best thing for America's future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long," Mr Donald Trump Jr, the eldest, wrote on his Twitter account.

His younger brother Eric called on Republican voters, writing: "Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud."

The President's older daughter and senior adviser Ivanka tweeted on Thursday that her father "will always go to the mat fighting for the hardworking men and women of this great country".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE