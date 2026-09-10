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Trump advisers warn Iran conflict may last through end of his term, Wall Street Journal reports

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US Vice-President JD Vance is believed to be among the individuals who have privately warned US President Donald Trump about the Iran war’s potential to drag on.

US Vice-President JD Vance (above) is believed to be among the individuals who have privately warned US President Donald Trump about the Iran war’s potential to drag on.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Top White House advisers, including US Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have privately warned President Donald Trump that the conflict with Iran could extend through the remainder of his presidency, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sept 10, citing US officials.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The advisers told Trump in private discussions in the Oval Office and the Situation Room that Tehran could continue to resist US pressure, potentially prolonging the conflict beyond Inauguration Day in January 2029, the Journal added.

The reported warning contrasts with Trump’s own public remarks about the war.

The president said on Sept 9 that he expected the war to end “immediately after” the US midterm elections in November, arguing that Iran was trying to influence the vote but would be unable to sustain its resistance much longer.

Trump also acknowledged diplomatic talks are still a possibility but were not preferred. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.