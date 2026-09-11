Trump administration to sanction unnamed ‘large’ bank on Sept 14, Bessent says

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions will make dealing with Iran an “extinction-level event” for companies and individuals.

WASHINGTON – US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sept 10 the Trump administration will sanction a large bank next week as it continues to apply economic pressure on Tehran to end a more than six-month US conflict with Iran.

He named neither the financial institution nor its country during his appearance on “Real America’s Voice”, but said the move would happen on Sept 14.

Bessent said the move was originally scheduled for Sept 11 but was postponed because of the ceremonies marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept 11, 2001, attacks — the deadliest assault on US soil.

“We are just going to continue with this process until everyone stops dealing with this regime,” he said.

“We will make it so unprofitable that if you want to risk an extinction-level event for your company or for your person, your personal finances, then have at it. But we are coming for you.”

The United States has imposed a range of economic measures against Iran since the conflict began in February, targeting oil exports, shipping networks, weapons procurement channels, financial intermediaries, digital asset exchanges and aviation links.

The Trump administration escalated its campaign in August with what Bessent called “Operation Economic Outcast”, imposing sanctions on nearly 60 entities, individuals and vessels and expanding the scope of secondary sanctions on those doing business with Iran in sectors including shipping, aviation, technology, gold and digital assets.

Despite the increasing pressure on Iran, US President Donald Trump predicted on Sept 9 that the war will not end until after November’s US midterm elections. REUTERS