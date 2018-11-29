Trump administration to examine tools to raise US tariffs on Chinese autos

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday (Nov 28) that he was examining all available tools to raise US tariffs on Chinese vehicles to the 40 per cent duties that China is now charging on US-produced vehicles.

Mr Lighthizer said in a statement he was taking such action at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Auto tariffs on both sides have been increased amid a worsening trade war between the United States and China.

The United States imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Chinese vehicles on top of the 2.5 per cent it normally charges.

China had lowered tariffs for all other countries to 15 per cent, but imposed an additional 25 per cent retaliatory tariff on US vehicles.