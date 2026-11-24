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Trump administration sued over removal of slavery exhibit in Philadelphia

Since taking office in early 2025, US President Donald Trump has sought to reshape historical institutions and the portrayal of US history.

WASHINGTON – Advocacy groups sued US President Donald Trump’s administration on Nov 23 over the removal of a slavery exhibit in Philadelphia, arguing that it was an instance of selective removal of Black history.

Since taking office in early 2025, Trump has sought to reshape historical institutions and the portrayal of US history.

The US Interior Department and the National Park Service did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The suit challenged the removal of an exhibit documenting the lives of nine people enslaved by George Washington at the President’s House in Philadelphia.

“Black people are uniquely impacted by the selective removal of their history, while history involving white historical figures at the President’s House site remains undisturbed,” the lawsuit said.

The suit was filed by advocacy groups Avenging the Ancestors Coalition and The Black Journey.

After a previous legal battle, the slavery exhibit was allowed to be removed following a ruling by the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump’s executive orders have led to pressure on museums, the dismantling of slavery exhibits and the restoration of Confederate statues, among other moves.

Civil rights advocates say such steps reverse decades of social progress and undermine the acknowledgement of critical phases of American history.

Trump says he aims to remove what he calls “anti-American” ideology. REUTERS