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Trump administration subpoenas New York Times journalists over Air Force One story, newspaper says

US President Donald Trump returning to Joint Base Andrews on July 9, in Washington, DC, after flying back from the UK aboard the new Qatari-donated Air Force One.

WASHINGTON - The New York Times said on July 11 that the US Department of Justice had ordered several of its journalists to testify before a federal grand jury after they reported on security concerns involving President Donald Trump's new Qatari-donated Air Force One.

The media organisation said subpoenas were issued on July 10, asking that the journalists appear before a grand jury on July 15 to testify “in regard to an alleged violation of federal criminal law”.

The subpoenas were issued by Jay Clayton, the US Attorney in Manhattan, and in some cases delivered to reporters’ homes by federal agents, the news outlet reported.

It described the move as “an extraordinary escalation in President Trump’s efforts to threaten and intimidate independent news organisations.”

In a statement to Reuters, a Department of Justice spokesperson did not confirm or deny the subpoenas but said the administration was not targeting reporters but was concerned about people leaking classified information.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said on July 8 that he would use an older Air Force One “for old time’s sake” to fly from Ankara to the Royal Air Force base at Mildenhall in Britain while the new plane stopped at the same base so US service members stationed there could tour the aircraft.

Video late on July 8 showed Trump boarding the new Air Force One gifted by Qatar at the British base as it prepared to fly to the US. REUTERS