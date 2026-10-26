Trump adds Norway to vulgar list of countries, citing Nobel snub
- Trump attacked Norway at a Michigan rally, calling it a “s*** house country” and linking his anger to the Nobel Committee not giving him a Peace Prize.
- He said Norwegian immigrants are not welcome, but there was no sign of any new US policy on immigration from Norway.
- The remarks came before the Nov 3 midterm elections and followed his earlier claim that the Nobel snub was an “indelible stain” on Norway.
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PORT HURON, Michigan – US President Donald Trump on Oct 25 escalated his invective against Norway, calling it a “s*** house country” and saying Norwegian immigrants are not welcome in the United States because the Nobel committee, based in the capital Oslo, has not awarded him a Peace Prize.
Trump made the comments at a political rally in Port Huron, Michigan, ahead of the midterm elections on Nov 3.
Attributing recent unrest in France to immigration, Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries but not from Norway “because I didn’t get the Nobel Prize... So I don’t want anybody from Norway”.
There was no indication that the Trump administration was adopting new official policy on Norwegian immigrants.
“Norway has become a s*** house country, actually,” Trump said, using a term that he has previously applied to Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.
Norway is among the highest-income countries as measured by GDP per capita, according to International Monetary Fund data. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund posted a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns (S$240.11 billion) for the first half of 2026.
Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a representative for the Norwegian Nobel Committee did not immediately return requests for comment outside regular office hours.
Trump earlier in October called the failure to give him a Nobel Peace Prize an “indelible stain” on Norway. REUTERS