Trump, 17 states join bid by Texas to undo his election loss

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump and 17 US states are supporting a long-shot lawsuit by Texas seeking to overturn his election loss by asking the US Supreme Court to throw out the voting results in four states.

Mr Trump filed a motion with the court on Wednesday asking the nine justices to let him intervene and become a plaintiff in the suit filed on Tuesday by Republican-governed Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Mr Trump had lost to Mr Biden in those four battleground states which contributed a combined 62 electoral votes to the 306 that President-elect Joe Biden won.

Without presenting any evidence, the lawsuit claimed that Mr Trump won 12 million more votes than in 2016 and that there was a high percentage of non-white voters this time.

It also argued that the states' decisions to expand mail-in voting were unlawful.

If the justices let Mr Trump join the lawsuit, it would create the extraordinary circumstance of a sitting US president asking the top American court to decide that the millions of votes cast in the four states did not count.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Trump said: "This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!"

The lawsuit, the latest in a series of election challenges brought by Mr Trump's campaign and supporters that so far have failed in numerous courts, was initiated by Mr Ken Paxton, the Republican attorney-general of Texas and an ally of the President.

The states joining Texas are: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia. All of the states were represented by Republican officials in the filing. All but three of the states have Republican governors.

Officials from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have called the latest lawsuit a publicity stunt.

"The motion filed by the Texas attorney-general is a publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading," Michigan Attorney-General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

"The erosion of confidence in our democratic system isn't attributable to the good people of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia or Pennsylvania but rather to partisan officials, like Mr Paxton, who place loyalty to a person over loyalty to their country."

Late on Tuesday, Republican Senator of Texas Ted Cruz agreed to argue the case at the President's request, according to a person familiar with their conversation.

Experts said the Texas lawsuit stands little chance of success.

"Both procedurally and substantively, it's a mess," Dr Justin Levitt, an election law professor at Loyola Law School in California, said of the Texas lawsuit.

"There's zero chance the court agrees to take the case."

