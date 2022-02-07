Truckers' protest against vaccine rules spreads across Canada

OTTAWA • Thousands of protesters across Canada took to the streets on Saturday for the second weekend in a row, snarling traffic, disrupting business and residential neighbourhoods and leading police to compare the demonstrations to a "siege" on the nation's democracy.

What began last month with truckers complaining about mandated vaccines for crossing the border from the United States has grown into a catch-all movement for a variety of anti-government causes, laying bare deep resentment within Canada's political right.

While police and officials braced themselves for rowdy crowds and potential violence, the atmosphere of the demonstrations by Saturday evening, though boisterous, remained mostly peaceful and festive.

But police in Ottawa, the capital, admitted they were overwhelmed by the crowds and warned that the noisy and disruptive protests posed a real threat.

"This is a siege. It is something that is different in our democracy than I've ever experienced in my life," said Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly.

In Ottawa, despite frigid temperatures, a band performed on the street in front of Parliament Hill underneath a Canadian flag dangling from a large construction crane.

Nearby, several inflatable bouncy castles were set up, and makeshift canteens throughout the downtown area dispensed food.

While there were no serious injuries or uncontrolled violence associated with the demonstrations over the past week, they have nevertheless paralysed Ottawa's downtown core with traffic, noise and complaints of harassment.

"I'm receiving hundreds - and I'm not exaggerating - hundreds of e-mails telling me: 'I went out to get groceries, I got yelled at, I got harassed. I got followed down the street, I'm so afraid that I can't go out'," Ms Catherine McKenney, the city councillor for the area, said last Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa police said on Twitter on Saturday that they had received 400 calls related to the demonstrations since they began.

Throughout the area, many businesses have been closed for days, resulting in tens of millions of dollars in lost sales.

About 200 to 250 trucks remained downtown from the previous Saturday's demonstration, their drivers frequently honking their air horns. Supporters have been delivering diesel fuel to the truckers, who have stacked firewood in parks and built a small wooden canteen building next to a canal that serves as a popular skating rink in winter.

Many residents of downtown Ottawa have turned their frustrations on the city's police for not aggressively shutting down the protests.

In Toronto, dozens of cars, pickup trucks and heavy trucks were parked along the city's high-end shopping district downtown by midday, north of the closed-off legislature building area, with sounds of horns and shouts of "freedom" ringing out.

Protesters held up signs of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Toronto police announced that they had arrested one man for assault with a weapon, and told the public to steer clear of the demonstrations.

NYTIMES