Tropical Storm Josephine breaks record for Atlantic storms, more likely on the way

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Tropical Storm Josephine formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday (Aug 13), hitting the earliest benchmark of a J-named storm on record, another sign the Atlantic hurricane season is more active than usual, forecasters said.

"It's the earliest 10th named storm on record. It means we're in a busy time ahead," said Mr Daniel Brown, a hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Centre.

"Typically we'd have just three named storms at this time of year," Mr Brown said. "This is a lot."

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Aug 6 increased its prediction for the number of tropical storms expected this year to as many as 25, the highest in the agency's history, forecasters said.

By the end of the season on Nov 30, NOAA predicts there will have been between seven and 11 hurricanes, of which six will be major, packing winds of 178kmh.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, has already produced two hurricanes, including Isaias that lashed the North American Atlantic coast in early August and Hanna that hit the south-east Texas coast in July.

It was unclear if Josephine, packing maximum sustained winds of 75kmh, would hit the US coast.

It was located about 1,395km east south-east of the Northern Leeward Islands at 5pm, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Its topical force winds extended about 128km outward of its centre.

It could at least peak at 96kmh winds late on Friday or into early Saturday, before weakening.

Previously, the earliest record-breaking J-named storm was Jose, which formed nine days later in the season, on Aug 22, 2005.

"Normally, we wouldn't see a 10th (named storm) until October," Mr Brown said.

"We haven't even hit the peak (of the season) yet."