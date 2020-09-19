Tributes flood in after death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Tributes flooded in after the death Friday of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old Supreme Court justice and liberal icon, after a long battle with cancer.

Here's a selection of the responses:

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her - a tireless and resolute champion of justice." - Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

"Our nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law. Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one's colleagues or different points of view. Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans." - US President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"She was a magnificent judge and a wonderful person - a brilliant lawyer with a caring heart, common sense, fierce devotion to fairness and equality, and boundless courage in the face of her own adversity." - Former US President Bill Clinton, who appointed Ginsburg in 1993.

"She was consistently and reliably the voice that pierced to the heart of every issue, protected the constitutional rights of every American, and never failed in the fierce and unflinching defence of liberty and freedom. Her opinions, and her dissents, will continue to shape the basis of our law for future generations." - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"Her intelligence and determination earned her respect and admiration throughout the legal world, and indeed throughout the entire nation." - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky.

"Her life's story is a reminder of how far women have come in the fight for equality but there is more to be done. I have the greatest respect for her as a trailblazer among women." Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska.

"She will be remembered for her brilliant mind, her razor sharp wit, and her tenacious and lifelong fight to protect the rights of women in this country." - Representative Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

"Tonight we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women. She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy." - Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

"The T-shirts labeled 'RBG' made her notorious. But it was her wit, her tenaciousness, and her skill as a jurist that made her an icon." - Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts.

"Her fight for women's equality inspired women to pursue their dreams without limits, and her grit, character and sharp wit made her an iconic and inspirational jurist beloved by people young and old." - Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah.

"The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an unthinkable loss for our country and for our democracy. Justice Ginsburg was a champion for justice who helped lay the foundation for equal rights for all people." - Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy.

"I know she tried to hang on, for all our sakes. She hung in there so hard." - Sarah Silverman, comedian.