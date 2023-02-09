Trial of new Covid-19 treatment yields encouraging results: Study

WASHINGTON - A single-injection antiviral treatment for newly-infected Covid-19 patients reduced the risk of hospitalisation by half in a large-scale clinical trial, according to a study published on Wednesday.

Stanford University professor Jeffrey Glenn, co-author of the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), said the new drug “showed profound benefits for vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike.”

While the number of Americans dying daily of coronavirus has fallen to around 500, treatments for the disease remain limited. One of the most common, Paxlovid made by Pfizer, involves taking 30 pills over five days.

The new treatment involves a single dose of pegylated lambda-interferon, a synthetic version of a naturally occurring protein that infected cells secrete to defend against viral infection.

“What it does is it binds receptors on the surfaces of cells that activate our own antiviral defense mechanisms,” said Dr Glenn, a professor of medicine, microbiology and immunology who heads the Stanford Biosecurity and Pandemic Preparedness Initiative.

“So if a virus has infected the cell it will turn on processes that aim to destroy the virus’s replication,” he said. “It will also send signals to neighboring cells to warn them viruses are on their way and get ready to defend yourself.”

Receptors for interferon lambda are primarily in the linings of the lungs, airways and intestine – the main places Covid-19 strikes.

“We’re turning on these antiviral mechanisms in the cells, the lung, where the infection is happening,” Dr Glenn said.

The Phase 3 trial of the drug, conducted between June 2021 and February 2022, involved nearly 2,000 patients with Covid-19 symptoms in Brazil and Canada, about 85 per cent of whom had been vaccinated.

A total of 931 newly-infected Covid-19 patients were given a single injection of interferon lambda while 1,018 participants were given a placebo.

The risk of Covid-19-related hospitalisation or death from any cause was 47 per cent lower in the interferon group than in the placebo group, according to the researchers.

Twenty-five of the 931 people who received the injection within seven days of exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms were hospitalised compared with 57 of the 1,018 who received the placebo.

Vaccinated patients treated with interferon lambda experienced a 51 per cent reduction in hospitalisation relative to the placebo group.