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Treasury rolls out currency signed by Trump for Fourth of July

Traditionally, US paper currency contains the signature of the treasury secretary and the US treasurer.

NEW YORK – Treasury S ecretary Scott Bessent announced that US dollar-denominated bills featuring President Donald Trump’s signature were being introduced to commemorate the nation’s 250th birthday.

Bessent reposted a social media message on July 4 by the president with an image of a US$100 (S$129) bill bearing Trump’s familiar signature to confirm the move.

“There is no more powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than US dollar bills bearing his signature, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the semiquincentennial,” Bessent wrote.

Traditionally, US paper currency contains the signature of the treasury secretary and the US treasurer, not the president.

Trump, a former New York businessman, has been eager to put his stamp – and his name – on institutions throughout Washington and the country.

The administration added Trump’s name to the US Institute of Peace i n 2025 , as well as to the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which he took over at the start of his second term.

A judge later ruled that his name be taken down from the arts complex. Palm Beach International Airport in Florida is also being renamed for the president. BLOOMBERG