Trapped in a deluge

A driver scooping water out of his car at a flooded Gambir Walk as passers-by come to his aid on Nov 2, 2020.

Flash floods occurred at three locations in Singapore from about 3pm due to intense rainfall, said national water agency PUB.

Climate change is no longer just a problem for the future. Its impact is felt here and now, and no country is exempt. For example, rainfall patterns can change due to human activity. This can lead to frequent bouts of intense rainfall that overwhelm drainage systems and result in flash floods.

Through The Lens, a photo exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore organised by The Straits Times, explores the impact of global climate change on Singapore and how the country can do its part to combat the challenges.

It kicks off today.

