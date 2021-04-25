Transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner to run for California governor

Ms Caitlyn Jenner, 71, will formally launch her campaign - presumably as a Republican - in the coming weeks.
Ms Caitlyn Jenner, 71, will formally launch her campaign - presumably as a Republican - in the coming weeks.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES • Olympic champion and Kardashian clan member Caitlyn Jenner said she has filed paperwork to run for governor of California, in a bid to become the first transgender American to win such a high-profile post.

"I'm in," the 71-year-old transgender icon and former decathlete said in a statement, adding that she will formally launch her campaign - presumably as a Republican - in the coming weeks.

Ms Jenner is the most high-profile non-politician to run for governor since actor Arnold Schwarzenegger clinched a shock victory as a Republican in California's 2003 recall election. He served as governor for more than seven years.

Ms Jenner's bid is considered a long shot by experts.

But it comes as California Governor Gavin Newsom, a suave 53-year-old Democrat from San Francisco, faces a backlash over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly his stay-at-home order that hit the state's businesses and families hard.

California is expected to hold its second-ever recall election some time this year, as the state's anti-Newsom petition appears on track to secure the necessary number of signatures to trigger a recall vote.

"I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor," Ms Jenner said in the statement.

She noted how Mr Newsom attended a now-infamous lunch last year with lobbyists at an opulent Napa Valley restaurant during a partial lockdown.

"Small businesses have been devastated because of the over-restrictive lockdown and an entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socialising with their friends," she added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 25, 2021, with the headline 'Transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner to run for California governor'. Subscribe
Topics: 