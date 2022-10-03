Trail of destruction as death toll from Hurricane Ian hits 50 in US

MIAMI - The largely innocuous but soggy remnants of Hurricane Ian drifted through Virginia early on Sunday, leaving in their wake storm-ravaged residents in Florida and the Carolinas facing a disaster recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

The storm's toll on human life also was expected to rise as floodwaters receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut off from the outside world, seeking stranded survivors and the remains of anyone who may have died.

At least 50 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Ian crashed ashore Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force last Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 240kmh.

Florida accounted for the bulk of fatalities, with 35 tallied by the sheriff's office in coastal Lee County, and 11 other deaths reported by state officials in neighbouring counties.

After waning to a tropical storm, Ian regained hurricane strength and pummelled coastal South Carolina on Friday, sweeping ashore near Georgetown, north of the historic port city of Charleston, with sustained winds reaching 140kmh.

No deaths were immediately reported in South Carolina after Ian made its second US landfall. North Carolina authorities said at least four more people had been killed there.

President Joe Biden was set to head this week to Puerto Rico and Florida to witness the damage caused by back-to-back hurricanes, the White House said on Saturday.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden would first travel on Monday to Puerto Rico, which suffered major destruction from Hurricane Fiona in September. On Wednesday, they will continue to Florida to survey the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

Chugging over land, Ian has diminished into an ever-weakening post-tropical cyclone, with the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) lifting all remaining watches and warnings related to the fading weather system by Saturday evening.

The NHC said heavy additional rainfall was possible across portions of West Virginia and western Maryland into Sunday morning, even as "major to record flooding" was forecast to continue in central Florida. As the full scope of devastation came into clearer focus days after Ian struck, officials said some of the heaviest damage was inflicted by raging wind-driven ocean surf that rushed into seaside communities and washed buildings away.

Satellite images from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed beach cottages and a motel that lined the shores of Florida's Sanibel Island had been demolished by storm surges.

Although most homes appeared to still be standing, roof damage to all was evident.

Insurers braced themselves for between US$28 billion (S$40 billion) and US$47 billion in claims from what could amount to the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, according to US property data and analytics company CoreLogic.

As at Friday, some 10,000 people were reported unaccounted for in Florida, according to the state's emergency management director. He said many of those would likely turn out to have been displaced and unreachable due to power and phone outages.

Meanwhile, a new storm in the Pacific, Hurricane Orlene, strengthened into a "major" hurricane early on Sunday as it moved towards Mexico's Pacific coast, where it is expected to hit in the coming days, the National Meteorological Service said.

"Orlene has intensified to a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale", causing heavy rain and strong winds, the agency said in a statement.

The storm "has become a major hurricane" and is moving with sustained winds of 185kmh, the NHC warned in its latest advisory. It added that the "centre of Orlene" was expected to "reach the coast of mainland Mexico" on Monday.

REUTERS, AFP