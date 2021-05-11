Traders fret amid shutdown of huge oil pipeline in US

WASHINGTON • Fuel suppliers are growing increasingly nervous about the possibility of petrol and diesel shortages across the United States' East Coast after a cyber attack last Friday knocked out a massive pipeline.

Colonial Pipeline said on Sunday that it was still developing a plan for restarting the nation's largest fuel pipeline - a critical source of supply for the New York region - and would bring it back only when "safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations".

Oil futures surged by as much as 4.2 per cent at one point in Asian trading yesterday.

The attack comes just as the US' energy industry is preparing to meet stronger fuel demand from summer travel. Americans are once again commuting to the office, planning major travel for the first time and booking flights.

A prolonged disruption along the pipeline system threatens to send average US petrol prices above US$3 (S$4) a gallon for the first time since October 2014, further stoking fears of inflation as commodity prices rally worldwide.

With little to no clarity over when the system will return, traders are seeking vessels to deliver petrol that would have otherwise been shipped on the Colonial system, according to market participants who asked not to be named.

Some tankers are being secured to temporarily store petrol in the US Gulf in the event of a prolonged shutdown, they said.

Colonial halted all operations on its system late last Friday after suffering a ransomware attack that affected some of its IT systems.

The pipeline security attack is just the latest example of critical infrastructure being targeted by ransomware. Hackers are increasingly attempting to infiltrate essential services such as electric grids and hospitals.

The escalating threats prompted the White House to respond last month with a plan to increase security at utilities and their suppliers. Pipelines are a specific concern because of the central role they play in the US economy.

"It's an all-hands-on-deck effort right now," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said of federal government actions as the shutdown drags on.

"We are working closely with the company, state and local officials to make sure that they get back up to normal operations as quickly as possible and there aren't disruptions in supply."

The White House has pulled together an inter-agency task force to address the breach, including exploring options for lessening its impact, according to an official.

President Joe Biden can invoke emergency powers to ensure supplies keep flowing to big cities and airports along the East Coast.

Colonial is a major source of petrol, diesel and jet fuel to the East Coast from the US' refining belt along the Gulf Coast. It has the capacity to send more than 100 million gallons (379 million litres) of fuel daily, supplying around 45 per cent of fuel consumed by the area.

The attack appeared to use a ransomware group called DarkSide, according to Mr Allan Liska, senior threat analyst at cyber-security firm Recorded Future.

FireEye, another cyber-security company, said it was assisting with investigations into the attack.

Extortion fee ransomware cases involve hackers seeding networks with malicious software that encrypts the data and leaves the machines locked until the victims pay the extortion fee. This would be the biggest attack of its kind on a US fuel pipeline.

A key concern at present is meeting product demand in the country's South-eastern areas, which are especially dependent on the Colonial system, people familiar with the situation said. Drivers in the landlocked and car-dependent state of Atlanta may be the first to feel the pinch at the pump.

It has prompted the White House to declare a state of emergency in 17 states and the District of Columbia in response to the pipeline's shutdown.

The emergency declaration lifts restrictions for motor carriers and drivers providing assistance to areas suffering shortages of refined petroleum products.

