Tourists may pay tolls to drive San Francisco crooked street

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Thousands of tourists could soon be forced to make reservations and pay to drive the famed crooked Lombard Street in San Francisco.

California lawmakers approved a Bill on Thursday (Sept 5) granting San Francisco the power to establish a toll and reservation system for Lombard Street.

The Bill still needs Governor Gavin Newsom's signature.

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has recommended US$5 (S$7) per car on weekdays and US$10 during weekends and holidays.

Residents say the scenic street has become more like an overcrowded amusement park than a neighbourhood street.

They have been calling for years for officials to address traffic jams, trash and trespassing.

Tourism officials estimate that 6,000 people daily visit the 183m-long) street in the summer, creating lines of cars stretching for blocks.