Tourists flock to Florida for launch of rocket to Moon

MERRITT ISLAND (Florida) • Seeing a rocket blast off to the Moon is "a once-in-a-lifetime thing to experience", says Ms Joanne Bostandji.

The 45-year-old has travelled all the way from northern England to Florida with her husband and two children for a space-themed vacation, and they are prepared to make sure they do not miss a second of the action as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (Nasa) newest and most powerful rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time today.

"The plan is to drive very early in the morning and get a spot" on Cocoa Beach, she said, not far from the Kennedy Space Centre. "I know it's going to be from a far distance, but I still think it's going to be a sight to behold," Ms Bostandji told AFP as the family waited to enter a park dedicated to space exploration.

Between 100,000 and 200,000 visitors are expected to attend the launch of the mission, called Artemis 1, which will propel an empty capsule to the Moon as part of a test for future crewed flights.

The "historic nature" of the flight, the first of several as the United States returns to the Moon, "certainly has increased public interest", said Ms Meagan Happel of Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism.

With the launch scheduled for 8.33am (8.33pm Singapore time), traffic jams are expected to start by 4am. And even more people might show up if the launch faces a weather delay, as the make-up date falls on a weekend.

Ms Sabrina Morley was able to find an apartment to rent not far from the beach, and plans to take her two children and a few dozen other people out on a boat chartered for the occasion by a company called Star Fleet Tours.

For US$95 (S$132) a ticket, "we'll go out into the ocean as close as they can get to the launch and we'll watch the launch from the boat", she said. "I've never been this close to a launch before," said the 43-year-old, who grew up in Orlando, less than an hour away from the space centre.

As a child, she could see space shuttles taking off from her backyard, like "an orange ball of smoke" rising into the sky. "We would hear the sonic booms," she said.

Ms Morley likes that Nasa's Artemis programme aims to land a woman on the Moon for the first time, with a crew to head up in 2025 at the earliest. "Representation matters," she said, glancing at her two-year-old daughter, who is already wearing an imitation astronaut helmet on her head.

The return of prestigious space launches is an economic boon for the region. A family of three will spend an average of US$1,300 over four or five days, according to the tourism office.

On the main road to Merritt Island, the peninsula where the Kennedy Space Centre is located, Ms Brenda Mulberry's space memorabilia shop, Space Shirts, is packed with tourists.

As soon as they enter, visitors are greeted with Artemis T-shirts for sale, printed in-house - 1,000 were printed on Saturday alone.

The last few days have seen an influx of customers, Ms Mulberry, who founded Space Shirts in 1984, said. "They're just excited, I think, to see a Nasa launch because the private space business is not so motivating to the people," she said.

This rocket, called the Space Launch System - a large model of which is displayed in front of her shop - "belongs to the people", Ms Mulberry said.

"It's their rocket. It's not a SpaceX rocket," she added, referring to the private spacecraft company founded by billionaire Elon Musk.

There is an air of nostalgia for the Apollo rocket programme. It has been 50 years since a crewed mission went to the Moon, in 1972.

"My family, they had to go to the neighbour's house to watch (the Apollo missions) because they didn't have a television," Ms Bostandji, who had not been born at the time, said. "Now we're going to see it, hopefully for real."

