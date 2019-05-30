Tornadoes rip through Kansas after one killed, scores hurt by Ohio twisters

Ms Danielle Taulbee, 24, trying to salvage items from her grandmother's house after a tornado in Brookville, near Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday. Several tornadoes touched down in Kansas to damage homes, uproot trees and rip out power lines, the National Weather Service said. About 20 tornadoes, including a rain-wrapped twister near Kansas City, were reported by storm chasers and spotters as news broadcast images of roofs torn off homes and roads scattered with debris. The wave of tornadoes came a day after a spate of twisters pulverised buildings in western Ohio, killing one person and injuring scores. More than 300 tornadoes have ravaged Midwest United States in the last two weeks during an unusual onslaught of extreme weather.