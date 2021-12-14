Tornadoes' fury in Kentucky

  • Published
    1 hour ago

A scene of the damage wrought by last Saturday's devastating tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky, in the United States. Rescue workers continued to comb through debris yesterday in the hope of finding survivors after dozens of tornadoes roared through six US states, leaving at least 64 people dead in their wake. President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major federal disaster for Kentucky, allowing the state to receive additional federal aid. In Mayfield, the storm destroyed a candle factory, as well as the police and fire stations. Homes were flattened, gigantic trees uprooted and street signs mangled.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 14, 2021, with the headline 'Tornadoes' fury in Kentucky'. Subscribe
Topics: 