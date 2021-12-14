Tornadoes' fury in Kentucky

A scene of the damage wrought by last Saturday's devastating tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky, in the United States. Rescue workers continued to comb through debris yesterday in the hope of finding survivors after dozens of tornadoes roared through six US states, leaving at least 64 people dead in their wake. President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major federal disaster for Kentucky, allowing the state to receive additional federal aid. In Mayfield, the storm destroyed a candle factory, as well as the police and fire stations. Homes were flattened, gigantic trees uprooted and street signs mangled.