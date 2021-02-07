Top US diplomat presses China on human rights, democracy

WASHINGTON/BEIJING • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in a phone call that Washington will stand up for human rights and democratic values in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, the State Department said.

Mr Blinken on Friday also pressed China to condemn the military coup in Myanmar, and he reaffirmed that Washington will work with allies to hold China accountable for efforts to threaten the stability of the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, the department said in a statement.

Mr Yang told Mr Blinken that the United States should "correct" its recent mistakes and that both sides must respect each other's political systems and development paths, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

The relationship between the world's two biggest economies hit its lowest point in decades during the presidency of Mr Donald Trump, and Chinese officials have expressed cautious optimism that it would improve under the administration of President Joe Biden.

Mr Yang had told an online forum last Tuesday that he hoped relations between the two countries could return to a predictable and constructive track, but he also called on the US to "stop interfering" in issues of Chinese sovereignty, including Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.

Mr Yang stressed that the two sides should respect each other's core interests and choices of political system and development path, and manage their own domestic affairs well.

The Taiwan question, the most important and sensitive core issue in China-US relations, bears on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Mr Yang said.

The US should strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, he said, adding that Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet-related affairs are all China's internal affairs and Beijing will not allow interference by any external forces.

Mr Yang pointed out that all countries in the world should safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms of international relations in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Such is the consensus of the international community, not the so-called rules-based international order championed by a few countries, Mr Yang added.

He reiterated China's position on the current situation in Myanmar, stressing that the international community should create an enabling external environment for the proper settlement of the issue.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin also said on Friday that "the common interests of the two countries outweighed their differences" and urged the US to "meet China halfway" to improve relations.

However, US criticism of China's human rights record has continued unabated, with the State Department saying on Thursday that it was "deeply disturbed" by reports of sexual abuse against women in internment camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang.

Mr Biden himself has shown little sign that he is in a hurry to engage with Beijing, describing China on Thursday as "our most serious competitor" and saying Washington would continue to confront what he described as Beijing's "attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance".

"But we're ready to work with Beijing, when it's in America's interest to do so," he added.

The Global Times, a tabloid run by Chinese Communist Party paper the People's Daily, said in an editorial yesterday that it expected the Biden administration to keep talking tough while improving cooperation in some areas.

"This is obviously different from the later period of Trump's administration, which had only hyped up antagonism between China and the US," it said.

REUTERS, XINHUA