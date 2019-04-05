Top US diplomat predicts Trump will meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un for third summit

WASHINGTON (DPA) - The leaders of the United States and North Korea will hold a third summit, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo predicted on Friday (April 5), while warning that no sanctions will be lifted without Pyongyang giving up its nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump walked out of his last summit in Hanoi with Mr Kim Jong Un in February, with the sides failing to agree on denuclearisation and sanctions relief for North Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who favours better ties with Pyongyang, will be in Washington for two days to meet Mr Trump on April 10-11.

"I'm confident there will be," Mr Pompeo said on CBS This Morning, in response to a question about whether there will be a third summit.

"We came out of Hanoi with a deeper understanding of each other," he added. "We've always known this will take a while."

Mr Pompeo said it was not clear when such a meeting would take place, but stressed that diplomatic channels with North Korea remain open, despite hostile rhetoric coming from his counterpart in Pyongyang.