Top Trump aide Susie Wiles says she’s cancer free after treatment

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles had announced in March that she was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and that she planned to continue working through her treatment.

President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, announced she is “cancer free” after undergoing treatment for breast cancer this year.

Wiles said on Sept 16 that she had a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week including pathology testing that “came back clear.”

In a social media post, Wiles thanked her friends, family and doctors as well as Trump “for his unwavering support.”

“I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda,” she posted.

Wiles announced in March she was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and said she planned to continue working through her treatment. Trump said at the time that her prognosis was “excellent.”

A longtime aide to Trump, Wiles became the first-ever female White House chief of staff upon his return to office. It’s a high-powered role leading the West Wing staff that is often referred to as the “second most powerful job in Washington.”

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for Trump and his fellow Republicans, who face a rocky path to maintain control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

Trump has struggled to quell voter anxieties over the cost of living, which have been exacerbated by high energy prices stemming from the war in Iran. BLOOMBERG