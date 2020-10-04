Top Republican Mitch McConnell says spoke with Trump and he 'sounds well'

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday (Oct 3) that he had spoken with President Donald Trump and that he sounds well after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Just had another great call with @POTUS. He sounds well and says he's feeling good," McConnell said on Twitter.

"We talked about the people's business - fighting the pandemic, confirming Judge Barrett, and strengthening the economy for American families," he added.

Earlier, doctors at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre near Washington had said that 74-year-old Trump was "doing very well" and was fever-free.

White House doctor Sean P. Conley told reporters that Mr Trump had been fever-free for 24 hours and was being closely monitored for complications. He had not experienced difficulty breathing, and had not been given supplemental oxygen.

"The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made," Dr Conley said, adding that the president was in exceptionally good spirits.

Dr Conley, however, could not give a timetable for the president's release from hospital.

A person familiar with the situation, said some of Trump's vital signs over the previous 24 hours were very concerning, and that the next 48 hours would be critical in terms of his care.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows later told Reuters that Trump was doing "very well" and that doctors were pleased with his vital signs.

"The president is doing very well. He is up and about and asking for documents to review. The doctors are very pleased with his vital signs. I have met with him on multiple occasions today on a variety of issues," Meadows said.

Trump was moved to the military medical centre on Friday just hours after his diagnosis - an extraordinary development that upended the US presidential race a month before the Nov 3 election.